Large storm heads to Sacramento area; heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds forecast

(FOX40.COM) — A heavy downpour of rain followed by strong winds, thunder, and possible flooding is forecast to hit the Central Valley soon.

“A large storm is headed our way and is set to arrive Wednesday,” said FOX40 meteorologist, Adam Epstein.

•Video Above: February to start with widespread rain in Northern California

The Sacramento area is forecast to receive so much rain that a flood watch is in place for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, and Foothills. Epstein said that rivers, creeks, and streams may rise out of their banks and that the storm will be enhanced by an atmospheric river. The storm is forecast to last through Friday, however, the main impact period of it will be Wednesday evening through Wednesday night, according to Epstein.

Strong winds are also expected on Wednesday, followed by the possibility of thunder on Thursday.

“It will be breezy Wednesday and Thursday with southeast winds 15-25 mph,” Epstein said. “Gusts pick up Wednesday evening and will be strongest Wednesday night. Gusts may exceed 40 mph Wednesday night, a threshold for downed trees.”

Epstein said that power outages could also be a result of the Sacramento-area storm.

For those in the Sierra, heavy snow is forecast.

“Snow will start Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday with breaks at times,” Epstein said. “The storm will pull in colder air resulting in steadily lowering snow levels.”

Chain controls on vehicles and travel delays are likely.

