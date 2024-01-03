Large structure fire ongoing near Harrisburg

Emergency responders around the area are responding to a significant structure fire in Harrisburg.

A building fire near Harrisburg, South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2024.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office had minimal initial data about the fire, which is in a structure near the intersection of 272nd Street and 474th Avenue, but said that multiple fire departments from nearby communities are assisting. The fire has spewed smoke visible from Sioux Falls and flames that are visible from more than a mile away.

A visible structure fire near 272 Street and Highway 114 on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at in Harrisburg.

First responders could be heard on scanner at 3:46 p.m. noting that the building's roof was caving in, and nearby roads have been closed. The building's east side also later collapsed.

This story is developing.

It's unclear what company this is, but Canton, Harrisburg firefighters are on scene. Law enforcement has closed off both sides of the road near the structure. pic.twitter.com/gJkIqLlxYM — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) January 3, 2024

Part of the east side wall of the building has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/mNMaM11xBL — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) January 3, 2024

