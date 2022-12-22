At-large suspect Nalah Jackson charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing car with twin infants inside

At-large suspect Nalah Jackson was charged with two counts of kidnapping after allegedly stealing a car with twin infants inside, Ohio police said.

The charges include “a nation-wide pick up radius” as investigators continue to search for Jackson, the vehicle and one of the 5-month-old babies, Kason Thomass, who remains missing, the Columbus Police Department announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The missing child’s brother, Kyair Thomass, was recovered from a Dayton airport early Tuesday, according to police, who say finding Kason is their top priority.

Jackson allegedly stole the black, four-door 2010 Honda Accord outside a Donatos Pizza store in Columbus late Monday after the twins’ mother went inside to pick up a Door Dash order, police said.

Investigators have since released photos appearing to show Jackson at a Huber Heights gas station, and of the car she is believed to have stolen.

Police issued alerts in the five states surrounding Ohio to look out for Jackson and the missing car.

There’s no evidence the suspect had previous ties to the twins or their mother, police say.

“We consider [Kason] to be in danger,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Tuesday. “That’s why we are expending the resources we are, and we are asking for the community’s help. This is a cry for help.”