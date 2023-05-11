Large swath of central US, including Texas, is expecting intense rain Thursday

More rain is in the forecast Thursday for a wide swath of the central U.S. spanning Texas, parts of the Gulf Coast and the Great Plains.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to bring "intense rainfall rates" through early Thursday, the weather service said.

"The central United States will have no shortage of active weather through the end of this week," the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Flash flooding is likely in this part of the country Thursday, ahead of even more rain in the Friday forecasts, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, the upper Midwest and the northeastern U.S. are expecting temperatures to warm up Thursday and the warm weather to stick around through the weekend.

Flooding in southeast Texas

The National Weather Service urged Texas residents and visitors to pay close attention to forecasts this week, especially people who "live within a flood-prone region."

"Urban regions and flood-prone areas will be most at risk to rapid onset flooding," the weather service said Wednesday.

Flood watches were in effect in Houston and Galveston, Texas, through Wednesday evening, with the weather service warning of flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The area saw heavy rain and lightning Wednesday, which is expected to continue Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

Central plains expect severe thunderstorms

AccuWeather forecasters are warning of a "weather danger zone" settling over the Great Plains Thursday, bringing severe thunderstorms, large hail and high winds capable of toppling trees, powerlines and even vehicles.

Forecasters say wind gusts could reach up to 65 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible.

"People living in areas from Denver to Rapid City, South Dakota, on southward to the Red River and communities like Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, should be on alert for potent thunderstorms during the middle of the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

AccuWeather predicts the severe weather zone will shift slightly eastward to encompass places such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Wichita, Kansas; and Oklahoma City. For some locations, this will be the third day in a row with the risk of severe weather.

Potential flooding in Mississippi Valley

The lower Mississippi Valley will face a moderate risk of excessive rainfall early Thursday, the National Weather Service said, and is under a flood watch from morning until night.

Initially, heavy rain is predicted to center around Arkansas, east Texas and Louisiana before heading eastward through the lower Mississippi Valley.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, predicts rainfall totals Thursday between 2-5 inches, with higher total possible in some locations.

Northeast begins to warm up ahead of summer

The National Weather Service predicts a swatch of the country spanning from the upper Midwest to New England could feel an "early taste of summer" starting Thursday and continuing for several days.

The warm weather is expected to spread from around Minnesota, through the Great Lakes region and on to the northeast, bringing temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Today's weather forecast includes rain in Texas, Louisiana, central US