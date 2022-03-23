Large Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans; Parish Sheriff Says Some Houses ‘Missing’

A street in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward is covered in debris Tuesday after severe storms moved through the area. (Photo: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

A large tornado tore through New Orleans on Tuesday night, knocking out power and causing severe damage to some homes, officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down just after 7:30 p.m. local time and urged residents to take cover in the Lower 9th Ward and St. Bernard Parish. The storm moved past the city to the east about 20 minutes later. Authorities said that it left a trail of damage and that rescue efforts were underway.

Parish officials told NOLA.com there were multiple injuries, although the severity and extent were unclear as of Tuesday night, and no fatalities had been reported.

Videos show a large, dark funnel cloud tearing through the city’s Arabi area.

Heartbreaking scene from New Orleans Metro. Significant damage reported in Arabi/Lower Ninth Ward. 📸Clint, Chalmette looking towards Arabi. @weatherchannelpic.twitter.com/oZA1sI74hZ — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) March 23, 2022

Large tornado on the ground in New Orleans! Take shelter now! #lawx#mswxhttps://t.co/6CJcfdQNJ8 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 23, 2022

“The sheriff confirms there is no power in the area, severe damage to homes and search and rescue efforts are underway for residents trapped in their homes,” the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office said on social media.

Sheriff James Pohlmann later said houses were “missing,” including one that was lifted up and dropped in the center of a street nearby.

Story continues

“There was somebody trapped in that house,” he told The New York Times, adding that the person had been rescued and taken to a hospital.

The president of St. Bernard Parish, Guy McInnis, told NOLA.com the damage appeared “extensive,” saying authorities would have more to say in the morning as they conduct assessments.

Damage in Arabi tonight from the tornado. @FOX8NOLApic.twitter.com/wO4BhY2ljT — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 23, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.