Large turnout likely for Monday hearing on Iowa bill that would define 'man' and 'woman'

Gov. Kim Reynolds' bill that would define "man" and "woman" in state law, as well as require changes to birth certificates and government collection of data, will be the subject of a public hearing at the Iowa State Capitol on Monday evening.

House File 2389 has drawn widespread condemnation from LGBTQ+ rights advocacy groups, who branded it as "erasure" of transgender and nonbinary people and a violation of privacy. Those criticisms will likely be voiced again Monday.

Republicans fast-tracked Reynolds' proposal last week, advancing it through subcommittee and committee hearings over the course of an afternoon over the objections of Democrats and advocates.

During committee, Republicans amended the bill to remove language that would require transgender Iowans to get a new marking on their driver's license to identify their sex assigned at birth and current identity.

Reynolds' bill would define sex, female, male, woman, girl, man, boy, father and mother in state law, and require new birth certificates for transgender Iowans to include the sex assigned at birth and current identity, after the state registrar receives a notarized affidavit from a licensed physician or surgeon stating the reason for surgery and the person's changed sex designation.

