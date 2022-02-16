Police: Driver accused of hitting car on purpose, crashing into pool; impairment suspected

A truck crashed into the backyard pool of a house around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear in what appears to be the result of an intentional collision, according to police.

Goodyear police said when they arrived to the scene they found three vehicles involved in the collision. The truck ended up in the backyard pool and another vehicle was flipped on its side. A woman was found pinned inside the driver's seat of a third vehicle.

The driver of the truck was identified as 31-year-old Victoria Knox of New Mexico.

Knox was allegedly following the second vehicle "closely" until she followed it into the neighborhood and "intentionally rammed her car at a high rate of speed" at the second vehicle, said Lisa Berry, a Goodyear Police Department spokesperson.

Berry said she didn't know how long the woman had allegedly been following the car. The motive of the crash is still under investigation.

Police said the crash appeared to have been a one-sided and unprovoked attack according to the evidence. The drivers didn't know each other, police said.

The woman who was in the third vehicle was in the area when the crash occurred, and police said she seemed to be an unintended victim. She was helped out of the car and taken to a hospital with significant but non-life-threatening leg injuries, police said. She was still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

The drivers from the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe impairment was a factor in the crash and said Knox faces possible DUI and aggravated assault charges after being released from the hospital.

Knox was booked into jail for suspected aggravated assault, according to police. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said possible DUI charges were pending lab results as of Tuesday afternoon, and other charges are likely.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Truck crashes into Goodyear backyard pool, police suspect impairment