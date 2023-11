A vehicle fire has disrupted traffic for southbound travelers on Interstate 5 near Kent Friday night, according to WSDOT cameras.

Police blocked a lane of traffic, by 5:42 p.m. firefighters had arrived at the scene.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area as crews work the fire.

On I-5 southbound just north of 272nd St there is a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 25, 2023