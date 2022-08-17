Large waterspouts spotted in Florida, residents share 'impressive' videos

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Multiple large waterspouts were spotted Tuesday morning off Florida's Emerald Coast, and several people took to social media to share videos and photos.

Storms near Destin, Florida produced a large waterspout just offshore, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile. The storm seemed to be moving parallel to the coast off Miramar Beach.

The Weather Service cautioned boaters to use caution this morning since other storms could also produce waterspouts.

This isn't the first time a waterspout has been spotted off Destin. Just last week, on Aug. 11, residents were also able to capture images of another waterspout.

Here are some looks at the "impressive waterspout" near Destin on Tuesday.

Another view of the waterspout in Destin!



📸Photo by: Larry Butler pic.twitter.com/WXAkkidwmP — Brooke Richardson (@WeatherBrooke) August 16, 2022

Another look at the large waterspout at Destin this morning… video from Ken Creel pic.twitter.com/GHbkGE50he — James Spann (@spann) August 16, 2022

Impressive waterspout at Destin this morning… video from Krista Blanchard pic.twitter.com/Y9koiRGdyQ — James Spann (@spann) August 16, 2022

What is a waterspout?

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water. There are two types of waterspouts: tornadic and fair weather.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, according to the National Weather Service. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail and frequent lightning.

Here’s a video of the large waterspout south of Destin/Henderson Beach! This was sent in courtesy of Jonathan Day. Thanks Jonathan! pic.twitter.com/dzCJm2WxFq — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) August 16, 2022

Fair weather waterspouts are usually less dangerous. Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.

If a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning since some of them can cause significant damages and injuries to people.

