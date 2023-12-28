Large Waves Crash Along California Beaches Amid Coastal Flood Warnings
Coastal flooding affected parts of Santa Cruz County on Thursday, December 28, as officials urged residents to be prepared for evacuation orders and avoid the coast.
A coastal flood advisory and a high surf warning were in effect into Friday, per the NWS.
Dangerously large breaking waves up to 40 ft were possible at certain locations on the California coast, the weather service said. Credit: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful