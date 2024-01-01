Large waves damage Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier is damaged after getting hit hard this weekend during the high surf warning in San Diego County.

The pier closed in October as a safety precaution and will remain closed through early 2024 because of previous damage.

Large waves eight to 12 feet, with sets up to 18 feet, have been pounding the Southern California coastline this weekend, causing even more damage to the 57-year-old pier.

The pier has been closed several times in recent years. Over the past five years, the City of San Diego says it has spent $1.7 million to repair the Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed to the public about 30% of that time due to damage.

“The cycle of damage and repairs for the Ocean Beach Pier has been an increasing challenge in recent years – and one that we cannot prevent,” said City Engineer Rania Amen, Director of the Engineering and Capital Projects Department. “Our teams will monitor the situation throughout the storm season and be ready to fully assess the structure, both above and below the water, once it is appropriate.”

Because of the reoccurring damage, the city started the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, which aims to provide a long-term solution for the pier.

San Diego and Orange counties are both under a high surf warning and a coastal flood advisory through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. A small craft advisory is also in effect in the coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, out to 60 NM.

Due to the high surf conditions, the Coast Guard closed Mission Bay Channel through Monday. The City of San Diego closed public access to Crystal Pier temporarily in Pacific Beach citing safety concerns from the high surf.

The boardwalk behind Hotel Del Coronado off of Avenida Del Sol was also closed temporarily due to the high tide.

Several photos and videos are circulating online of the Ocean Beach Pier getting slammed into by waves, one even shows the entire pier underwater.

The city says once the storm season is over, it will reassess what work is needed.

