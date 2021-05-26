Larger Scottish care homes and urban areas 'hit worse by Covid deaths'
Coronavirus deaths in Scotland’s care homes were more than six times higher in larger facilities over the course of the pandemic, according to a report that prompted accusations SNP ministers “cruelly” let down residents and their families.
New figures from the Care Inspectorate revealed there were 12.6 virus deaths per 100 places in facilities with more than 80 beds, contrasted with 2.1 deaths per 100 in care homes with up to 20 beds.
It comes just a week after SNP ministers were accused of evading key questions over decisions to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful.
The new data, which was finally published after a transparency battle led by media organisations, showed that 59 per cent of elderly person care homes reported at least one Covid-related death up to March this year.
Meanwhile, care homes located in the most populated areas had higher rates of Covid-related deaths than those in the most remote areas, with a rate of 11.6 per 100 places in large urban areas compared with 3.7 per 100 places in remote small towns.
The report also shows care homes for older people provided by the private sector had a higher rate of recording at least one coronavirus death.
The watchdog recorded more coronavirus-related deaths in care homes than the National Records of Scotland - 3,774 between March 16 2020 and March 31 2021 - although it said its data could not be of the same quality.
3,061 *untested* hospital patients in Scotland were discharged to care homes from March 1 to May 31 2020
In the same period, 110 hospital patients who had *tested positive* for Covid were discharged to care home without first getting a negative test https://t.co/OCK4aC0dlO pic.twitter.com/kjP1uQSFkN
— Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) May 26, 2021
The Care Inspectorate disclosure comes after the information commissioner ruled that National Records of Scotland (NRS) breached freedom of information rules by refusing to reveal how many people had died of Covid in each of the country's care homes, with the commissioner criticising the quango for a lack of transparency.
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and health spokesperson, blasted the delay in the data’s publication as “extraordinary”.
“What happened in Scotland’s care homes during the pandemic was nothing short of a scandal and the government must be held to account for its catastrophic failure to keep vulnerable people safe,” she said.
“Care home residents, staff and their families have been cruelly let down by the Scottish Government and there must be a reckoning at the highest level for those who allowed this tragedy to unfold,” she added.
A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "Our findings relating to care homes indicate there may be relationships between a high number of deaths related to Covid-19 and size of service and geographical location, including urban or rural settings.
"We continue to undertake analysis to help us better understand what we can learn from these findings to support quality improvement within the care sector.
"The Care Inspectorate has worked closely with care providers, the Scottish Government and partners to support care services to respond to and recover from the pandemic, and continues to do so."