Larger Scottish care homes and urban areas 'hit worse by Covid deaths'

Georgina Hayes
·3 min read
The new figures were only released after a transparency battle - Getty Images Europe
The new figures were only released after a transparency battle - Getty Images Europe

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland’s care homes were more than six times higher in larger facilities over the course of the pandemic, according to a report that prompted accusations SNP ministers “cruelly” let down residents and their families.

New figures from the Care Inspectorate revealed there were 12.6 virus deaths per 100 places in facilities with more than 80 beds, contrasted with 2.1 deaths per 100 in care homes with up to 20 beds.

It comes just a week after SNP ministers were accused of evading key questions over decisions to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful.

The new data, which was finally published after a transparency battle led by media organisations, showed that 59 per cent of elderly person care homes reported at least one Covid-related death up to March this year.

Meanwhile, care homes located in the most populated areas had higher rates of Covid-related deaths than those in the most remote areas, with a rate of 11.6 per 100 places in large urban areas compared with 3.7 per 100 places in remote small towns.

The report also shows care homes for older people provided by the private sector had a higher rate of recording at least one coronavirus death.

The watchdog recorded more coronavirus-related deaths in care homes than the National Records of Scotland - 3,774 between March 16 2020 and March 31 2021 - although it said its data could not be of the same quality.

The Care Inspectorate disclosure comes after the information commissioner ruled that National Records of Scotland (NRS) breached freedom of information rules by refusing to reveal how many people had died of Covid in each of the country's care homes, with the commissioner criticising the quango for a lack of transparency.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and health spokesperson, blasted the delay in the data’s publication as “extraordinary”.

“What happened in Scotland’s care homes during the pandemic was nothing short of a scandal and the government must be held to account for its catastrophic failure to keep vulnerable people safe,” she said.

“Care home residents, staff and their families have been cruelly let down by the Scottish Government and there must be a reckoning at the highest level for those who allowed this tragedy to unfold,” she added.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "Our findings relating to care homes indicate there may be relationships between a high number of deaths related to Covid-19 and size of service and geographical location, including urban or rural settings.

"We continue to undertake analysis to help us better understand what we can learn from these findings to support quality improvement within the care sector.

"The Care Inspectorate has worked closely with care providers, the Scottish Government and partners to support care services to respond to and recover from the pandemic, and continues to do so."

Recommended Stories

  • Why You Should Do a Big Solo Hike This Year

    Shake up your fitness routine — while getting some much-needed one-on-one time with Mother Nature — with these expert tips for trekking safely on your own.

  • Post vaccination infection rare but possibly contagious; study refutes another anti-vax pregnancy claim

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of April 30, when roughly 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "breakthrough" infections had been reported in 0.01% of them, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Tuesday. Roughly 27% of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, while in 2% of cases, patients died.

  • Amazon looking at opening pharmacy stores in U.S. - Insider

    Insider also reported there were talks about putting the pharmacies inside of Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations. An Amazon spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor or speculation but added that Amazon Pharmacy is focused on making at-home delivery pharmacy easier and more convenient for customers.

  • Tunisia pins tourism hopes on 'unafraid' Russians

    With its economy hit hard by the pandemic, Tunisia is counting on Russians and eastern Europeans to salvage its tourist sector whose employees fear hunger more than Covid-19.

  • Oil prices finish higher as U.S. crude, gasoline supplies decline

    Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, finding support after U.S. data revealed across-the-board declines in domestic petroleum inventories.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Donald Trump Jr ridiculed for scolding lesson to journalists after Biden fitness regimen story

    The former president’s son complained about soft-ball questions from the media

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

    Controversial Republican compared health measures for protecting people from Covid-19 to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust

  • Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

    A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with a vacant train that was being driven manually in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, the world’s tallest twin towers. It was the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system.

  • Suspect accused of attacking Uber driver in Grapevine killed in Parker County crash

    An Uber driver said he thought he was going to die when he was stabbed and carjacked on May 13.

  • Prosecutors say the brakes on an Italian cable car were 'tampered with' before it crashed and left 14 people dead

    Three people were detained in the matter. Prosecutors say the emergency brakes had been "tampered with" to avoid service interruptions.

  • Panthers’ Joel Quenneville defends decision to wait on using Spencer Knight vs. Lightning

    Spencer Knight saved the Florida Panthers’ season with his 36-save gem in Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, but Joel Queneville doesn’t regret not turning to the 20-year-old goaltender earlier.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SC’s Mace calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vaccine ID Holocaust comparison ‘appalling’

    “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.