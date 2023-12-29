Largest air attack ever: 158 targets flown, 27 Shahed UAVs and 87 missiles shot down

The Russians used 158 means of air attack during a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, including missiles of various types and attack UAVs, with 27 Shahed drones and 87 cruise missiles downed.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "Preliminary reports indicate that last night the enemy used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine: missiles of various types and attack UAVs.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 27 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles."

Details: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, reported that it was the most massive attack from the air ever.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The largest air attack ever has occurred. On 29 December, 114 out of 158 aerial targets were downed. Thanks to everyone for their combat efforts! Many lives have been saved! We will retaliate! We will prevail!"

Zaluzhnyi said that the Russians had attacked critical infrastructure and industrial and military facilities. There are killed and injured people as a result of an attack.

Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russians attacked in their usual way, using Shahed drones from the north and south-east, followed by a move to the west. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were observed.

At around 03:00, the Russians launched strategic aircraft – Tu-95MS bombers. A total of 18 planes took off at around 06:00. They launched at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

The Russians used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from Kursk Oblast at around 05:00, with these bombers firing 8 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles towards the northern and central oblasts.

At the same time, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In total, the Russians launched at least 14 ballistic missiles − S-300/S-400/Iskander-M from occupied Crimea, as well as the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation.

At 06:30, five MiG-31K fighter jets launched five Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Astrakhan Oblast.

In addition, the Russians launched 4 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and one Kh-59 from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

