What is the largest airport in Pennsylvania?

PENNSLYVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of airports. From Harrisburg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to many regional and small airports, the state is full of them. But which one is the biggest?

The Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is the largest in the state. The airport opened in 1940, was known as the Philadelphia Municipal Airport, and traveled only 40,000 passengers on a few carriers. Presently, the airport covers 2,598 acres of land and features much more than what it did in 1940.

The airport consists of seven terminal buildings which feature 126 boarding gates. The terminals combine to have 3.2 million square feet of space. The airport features 4 runways, with the smallest of the four being 5,000 feet and the longest being 12,000 feet.

According to the airport’s website, the top airline at the airport is American Airlines, with over 11 million passengers between January and August of 2023. Frontier Airlines comes in second place with over 2 million and Spirit Airlines comes in third with 1.3 million passengers.

Around 316 departures occur on an average day at Philadelphia International Airport.

As of 2020, the airport generates $16.8 billion in spending annually and supports more than 106,000 full-time jobs in 11 counties that surround the airport, which is according to the airport website.

