After largest blackout, 73% of Ukraine’s mobile network already working, says Ministry of Digital Affairs

Lviv in the evening of November 23, 2022

Read also: Kyivstar mobile operator planning to increase network autonomy to 4-6 hours

“Seventy-three percent of Ukraine’s mobile network is already working after the largest blackout arranged by the Russians,” Fedorov wrote.

Read also: lifecell mobile carrier's equipment destroyed, looted by Russians in city of Kherson

“Thanks to the active work of energy workers, who quickly restored the light, mobile operators reconnected half of the base stations.”

The situation has significantly improved in Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts, Fedorov noted.

Connections have also been stabilized in Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi oblasts.

Read also: Vodafone Ukraine to maintain skeleton network in case of full blackout, says CEO

Repair work is ongoing.

“We still have communication difficulties in other regions,” Fedorov said.

“The most significant problems are in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya oblasts. But energy and telecom companies are working 24/7 to restore communication to people throughout Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine