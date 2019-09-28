Largest captive alligator in US spends goes missing in Storm Imelda floods at height of hunting season

Some people can’t sleep if they know there’s a spider in their house.

Imagine being in Beaumont, Texas, and thinking that the largest alligator ever caught in the United States was on the loose.

Fortunately, after a nerve-racking few days, that creature has been found.

It was a tense week for neighbours of Gator Country, the “largest alligator adventure park/sanctuary in Southeast Texas.”

The Beaumont facility, hard hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, found itself inundated by floodwaters again as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda dumped 43 inches of rain in the area.

A 14-foot alligator called Big Tex (pictured) vanished in floods caused by Tropical Storm Imelda: Brandon Clement/LSM screengrab More

When the water finally started to recede earlier this week, “Big Tex” – a 14-foot, 1,000-pound behemoth – was missing, along with roughly three dozen other gators.

Adjacent neighbourhoods went to sleep at night knowing the nation’s largest alligator in captivity could be lurking nearby.

When there’s an alligator on the loose, who do you call? John Walton.

Dr Walton runs the alligator program for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

A Midwest native, Dr Walton holds a PhD he earned for studying in Africa about how alligators can serve as indicators of an ecosystem’s health.

“We were unsure he had even escaped,” Dr Walton said. “But when the water level went down, Big Tex wasn’t there.”

Dr Walton said that if the gator had left the premises, “he’d probably stay in the immediate vicinity”. And on Friday afternoon, Big Tex was found near a pond on the 15-acre sanctuary’s property.

Gator Country confirmed he had been located early on Friday afternoon and was “being moved back.”

A number of small alligators are still missing, but those are “mostly just three-, four- and five-footers,” Dr Walton said. “They probably just swam over the fence.”

Dr Walton said Gator Country is at “80 percent capacity” in locating the reptiles that were initially reported missing after Imelda’s drenching.

In the wake of major storms, it’s not unusual for animals to wind up in places they wouldn’t otherwise be.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, about 50 gators were captured after springing loose from Gator Country, the Beaumont Enterprise reported. Flooding had caused the water to rise above the four-foot fences.

In a separate incident, deputies had to wrangle one gator out of a house. A photo from the incident showed the scaly animal lounging on a rug.