Largest commercial development in Martin County to expand by more than 400,000 square feet

MARTIN COUNTY — A massive Palm City business park is getting even bigger.

Sands Commerce Center, the largest commercial development in Martin County, received County Commission approval Tuesday to add 456,600 square feet to its already large footprint. Commissioner Ed Ciampi lauded the center and its owner, the Sands family, before commissioners approved the expansion unanimously.

The expansion is the fourth phase of the center.

"It is in my opinion the remarkable example of how work should be done," Ciampi said. "They bring in top-notch tenants."

The Sands family has been a "remarkable business partner for the county," Ciampi added. Thousands of people work at the center, a warehouse-and-distribution complex at 4201 Southwest Martin Highway.

The developer's team declined to comment following the commission's approval.

About 1.4 million square feet is already built, said Dan Hudson, interim executive director for the Martin County Business Development Board. The expansion would grow the existing complex by more than 30%.

More expansion may be coming following phase IV. If it's built to capacity, it would comprise about 3 million square feet on 60 acres.

Commissioner Sarah Heard asked about the preservation of wetlands and buffers at the site.

"There's no loss of wetlands here," said Paul Schilling, director of the county Growth Management Department. The project drew no public comment at the commission meeting.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: OK given to expand largest commercial space in Martin County