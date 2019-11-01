Largest Insider Trades of the Week

Did you know that the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or a certain range of value? For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," duration to "October 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."





According to these filters, the following are significant trades from company insiders this month.

OPKO Health Inc. Buys

Phillip M. Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) for an average price of $1.47 per share on Oct. 29.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $898.78 million and an enterprise value of $1.11 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 36.6% and an insider ownership of 6.34%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 56%, and as of Friday it was trading 62.01% below its 3-month high and 12.41% above its 3-month low.

BRP Group Inc. Buys

Phillip E. Casey together with Morgan James Roche bought a total of 366,700 shares of BRP Group Inc. (BRP) for an average price of $17.0 per share on Oct. 28.

The company has a market cap of $918.26 million and an enterprise value of $1.08 billion.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 6.58%.

Progyny Inc. Sells

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) director Norman Payson, CFO Karin Ajmani, COO Peter Anevski and CEO David J. Schlanger sold a combined ttotal of 2.87 million shares for an average price of $12.22 per share on Oct. 28.

The company, which operates in the Oil and Gas Services industry, has a market cap and an enterprise value of $1.35 billion.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 3.07% and is trading with a price-book ratio of 59.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Sells

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) 10% owner Venrock Associates IV LP and Venrock Entrepreneurs Fund IV sold a combined 2.18 million shares for an average price of 45 cents per share on Oct. 28.

The company has a market cap of $31.01 million and an enterprise value of $16.51 million. It has insider ownership of 54.76% and institutional ownership of 8.93%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 42.29% and, as of Friday, was trading 63.11% below its 52-week high and 21.62% above its 52-week low.

Comcast Corp Sells

Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) for an average price of $44.98 per share on Oct. 28.