Largest Insider Trades of the Week

Did you know that the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or a certain range of value? For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "November 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."





According to these filters, the following are significant trades from company insiders this month.

Trinity Industries

Brandon B. Boze bought 677,500 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for an average price of $21.47 per share on Nov. 13.

The provider of products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors has a market cap of $2.58 billion and an enterprise value of $7.52 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 99.54% and an insider ownership of 3.84%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 8.06%. As of Friday, it was trading 20.95% below its 52-week high and 31.32% above its 52-week low.

vTv Therapeutics

Ronald O. Perelman bought 1.36 million shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) for an average price of $1.46 per share on Nov. 12.

The company, which operates in the health care sector, has a market cap of $92.85 million, an institutional ownership of 2.17% and an insider ownership of 0.23%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 16.20%. As of Friday, it was trading 55.71% below its 52-week high and 55% above its 52-week low.

Galera Therapeutics

Novartis Bioventures, together with Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, bought 1.41 million shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) for an average price of $12 per share on Nov. 12.

The biotech company has a market cap of $322.80 million and an enterprise value of $242.48 million.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 10.42%.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 512,112 shares for an average price of $45.23 per share on Nov. 14.

The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and an enterprise value of $18.55 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 92.54% and an insider ownership of 2.82%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 18.86%. As of Friday, it was trading 4.36% below its 52-week high and 60.61% above its 52-week low.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) director Garrett Camp, together with Travis Cordell Kalanick, sold a combined 6.59 million shares for an average price of $26 per share on Nov. 13 and 14.