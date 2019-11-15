Largest Insider Trades of the Week

Did you know that the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or a certain range of value? For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "November 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with TRN. Click here to check it out.
- TRN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TRN
- Peter Lynch Chart of TRN
According to these filters, the following are significant trades from company insiders this month.
Trinity Industries
Brandon B. Boze bought 677,500 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for an average price of $21.47 per share on Nov. 13.
The provider of products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors has a market cap of $2.58 billion and an enterprise value of $7.52 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 99.54% and an insider ownership of 3.84%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 8.06%. As of Friday, it was trading 20.95% below its 52-week high and 31.32% above its 52-week low.
vTv Therapeutics
Ronald O. Perelman bought 1.36 million shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) for an average price of $1.46 per share on Nov. 12.
The company, which operates in the health care sector, has a market cap of $92.85 million, an institutional ownership of 2.17% and an insider ownership of 0.23%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 16.20%. As of Friday, it was trading 55.71% below its 52-week high and 55% above its 52-week low.
Galera Therapeutics
Novartis Bioventures, together with Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, bought 1.41 million shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) for an average price of $12 per share on Nov. 12.
The biotech company has a market cap of $322.80 million and an enterprise value of $242.48 million.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 10.42%.
Air Lease
Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 512,112 shares for an average price of $45.23 per share on Nov. 14.
The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and an enterprise value of $18.55 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 92.54% and an insider ownership of 2.82%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 18.86%. As of Friday, it was trading 4.36% below its 52-week high and 60.61% above its 52-week low.
Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) director Garrett Camp, together with Travis Cordell Kalanick, sold a combined 6.59 million shares for an average price of $26 per share on Nov. 13 and 14.
The ride-sharing service has a market cap of $44.33 billion and an enterprise value of $39.86 billion. It has insider ownership of 6.52% and institutional ownership of 52.11%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 37%. As of Friday, shares were trading 27.95% below the 52-week high and 1.60% above the 52-week low.
AXA Equitable Holdings
AXA, 10% owner, sold 144 million shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) for an average price of $21.80 per share on Nov. 13.
The company, which operates in the insurance industry, has a market cap of $11.50 billion, an insider ownership of 0.14% and an institutional ownership of 78.83%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 16%. As of Friday, shares were trading 1.67% below the 52-week high and 59.65% above the 52-week low.
Blackstone Group
Hamiltone E. James, executive vice chairman, sold 946,300 shares of Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for an average price of $51.87 per share on Nov. 13.
The company, which operates in the asset management industry, has a market cap of $63.12 billion and an enterprise value of $80.30 billion. It has an insider ownership of 0.20% and an institutional ownership of 22.12%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 62%. As of Friday, it was trading 4.60% below its 52-week high and 95.80% above its 52-week low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Trims Mastercard, Amazon
- 8 Undervalued Stocks Diamond Hill Capital Continues to Buy
- 5 Undervalued Stocks Expanding Book Value
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with TRN. Click here to check it out.
- TRN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TRN
- Peter Lynch Chart of TRN