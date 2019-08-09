Largest Insider Trades of the Week

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "August 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."
According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.
Ronald O. Perelman, 10% owner, bought 1.21 million shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) for an average price of $1.65 per share on Aug. 6.
The company, which operates in the health care sector, has a market cap of $73.06 million and an enterprise value of $81 million. It has insider ownership of 0.39% and institutional ownership of 12.98%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 5.65% and, as of Friday, was trading 78.98% below its three-month high and 88.24% above its three-month low.
Elliott Interational L.P., 10% owner of Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU), bought 634,698 shares for an average price of $18.34 per share on Aug. 5.
The coal producer has a market cap of $1.86 billion and enterprise value of $2.47 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.86% and institutional ownership of 95.98%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 58.88% and, as of Friday, was trading 59.27% below its three-month high and 5.87% above its three-month low.
Fosun International Ltd., 10% owner of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), bought 1.64 million shares for an average price of $3.04 per share on Aug. 5.
The company has a market cap of $906.23 million and an enterprise value of $3.92 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.22% and institutional ownership of 47.99%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 85% and, as of Friday, was trading 87.81% below its three-month high and 7.37% above its three-month low.
Most important insider sales
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares for an average price of $184.50 per share on Aug. 7.
The social media company has a market cap of $528.22 billion and an enterprise value of $487.44 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.17% and institutional ownership of 91.07%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock was stable and, as of Friday, was trading 10.88% below its 52-week high and 51.15% above its 52-week low.
James Hagedorn, chairman, CEO, president and 10% owner of The Scotts Miracle Group Co. (SMG), together with 10% owners Hagedorn Partnership, L.P and Susan Hagedorn, sold a combined 431,370 shares for an average price of $108 per share on Aug. 6.
The gardening and lawncare products provider has a market cap of $6.09 billion and an enterprise value of $8.45 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.5% and institutional ownership of 95.44%.
Over the last 12 months, the shares have risen 44.48%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 4.36% below its 52-week high and 89.15% above its 52-week low.
Executive chairman and 10% owner Min H. Kao sold a combined 817,738 shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for an average price of $76 per share on Aug. 5 and 7.
The manufacturer of GPS devices has a market cap of $14.69 billion and an enterprise value of $13.67 billion. It has insider ownership of 17.08% and institutional ownership of 61.65%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has gained 19% and, as of Friday, shares were trading 13.81% below the 52-week high and 28.93% above the 52-week low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
