Largest male specimen of world’s most poisonous spider found in Australia. Meet Hercules.

Wildlife experts in Australia said they recently came into contact with the largest male specimen of the world's most poisonous spider.

Measuring 7.9 cm (3.11 inches), the arachnid named Hercules is the biggest male funnel-web spider ever handed in to the Australian Reptile Park, officials with the interactive zoo based in Somersby on Australia's Central Coast said.

For perspective, Hercules is bigger than a baseball. (Regulation baseballs measure between 2.86 to 2.94 inches in diameter.)

In a video posted on its Facebook page, park spider keeper Emmi Teni said at first she thought the spider was female.

"But upon closer inspection he is definitely a male and has some the biggest fangs I've ever seen," Teni said.

According to park officials, males are typically much smaller than females.

What is a funnel-web spider?

Funnel-web spiders are potentially one of the most dangerous arachnids for humans, Dan Rumsey, a former reptile keeper at the Australian Reptile Park, previously told USA TODAY.

The spider has a venom packed with 40 different toxic proteins and it's raw venom is the only way to make life-saving antivenom.

If bitten by one, the park recommends keeping the affected limb still, applying a bandage and seeking medical attention immediately.

Hercules will create life-saving antivenom

Hercules was recently handed in to John Hunter Hospital at one of the wildlife sanctuaries spider drop off locations, Temi said.

"Hercules is absolutely huge as is his venom yield," Temi said. "The person who contributed this spider is helping us save lives."

The spider will go on to join the park's "funnel-web spider venom program" where his venom will be used to create antivenom.

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriguez

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Funnel-web spider found in Australia is largest male ever, experts say