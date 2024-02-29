‘Largest and most destructive’ wildfire disaster in Texas torches 1m acres

Abnormally warm temperatures, dry grasses and strong winds are helping to drive almost two dozen wildfires ripping across the west Texas Panhandle, burning 1m acres (400,000 hectares) on their way.

As many as 23 separate fires are centered north of Amarillo, Texas, 300 miles (480km) east of the New Mexico border, and moving into Oklahoma, where at least 12 fires were burning.

The Texas A&M forest service said it had raised its wildland fire preparedness level to level 3, it said, due to an increase in large, active wildfires and increased resource commitment. An elderly grandmother from the town of Stinnett is the only person confirmed to have died from the fires.

The West Odessa volunteer fire department said in a post on Facebook that fires in Hutchinson county had overnight grown to 1.1m acres. “This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history,” the department wrote on Facebook. “It is also the second largest wildfire in US history.”

The largest of the fires, at Smokehouse Creek, is reported to be 3% contained and has covered 850,000 acres – an area bigger than Rhode Island. According to Texas Storm Chasers on X, the Smokehouse Creek blaze “will go down as the largest recorded wildfire in #Texas state history”.

CBS News reported that lampposts had melted, power line posts had split in half, and homes and properties were destroyed in the blazes.

The organization said the fire spread eastwards “at mind-boggling speeds” on Tuesday, before a cold front from the north had “pushed the entire fire-line southward”. It said mapping aircraft had put the size of the blaze at more than 1m acres.

Separately, the National Weather Service in Amarillo said 2in of snow in the area had fallen overnight on Wednesday, but conditions were set for more fires over the weekend when heat and high winds – forecasted to gust at 20mph to 35mph (32-56km/h) – will likely cause “critical fire weather conditions again”.