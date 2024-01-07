Largest number of attacks repelled in Avdiivka front on Sunday

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front on Sunday, with a total of 29 combat clashes taking place on the front lines over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 January

Details: A total of 29 combat clashes took place over the last day. In total, the Russians launched six missile strikes and 40 air strikes, firing 21 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, about 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Buchky, Hremiachka (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Mefodivka (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk and Potykhonove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled two attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The Russians also launched an airstrike near Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 11 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, failed to improve their tactical position. About 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops three times. The Russians also conducted airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. They fired artillery and mortars at more than ten settlements, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivske, Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Kherson and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian artillery fire. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, and Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

The Russian troops do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful assault operations, but Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the Russian army.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defence Forces struck four areas where the Russian personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed a command post, an ammunition depot and a Russian artillery unit.

Support UP or become our patron!