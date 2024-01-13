Largest number of attacks repelled in Marinka and Avdiivka fronts on Saturday

Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks on the Marinka and 15 on the Avdiivka fronts on Saturday, 13 January, with a total of 49 combat clashes taking place on the front lines over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 January

Details: A total of 49 combat clashes took place over the last day. In total, the Russians launched 32 missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, firing 42 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 35 settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Khotin, Popivka and Volfine (Sumy Oblast) and Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk and Potykhonove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians failed to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. They conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Pishchane and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces were trying to improve their tactical positions. Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Siversk (Donetsk Oblast). About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 10 near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, failed to improve their tactical positions. The Russians also conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, failed to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 16 times. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians could not improve their tactical situation. They conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. They conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. About 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and the settlements of Mykhailivka, Sadove, Dniprovske and Veletenske (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire. The Russians also conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak and Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast.

The Russian forces did not abandon their intention to drive Defence Forces units out of the footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made four unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the Russians.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. In addition, Ukrainian air defence destroyed seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, nine artillery systems, four air defence systems, one ammunition storage point and one Russian electronic warfare station.

