‘Largest robbery’: Sheriff offers $10,000 reward for info on Georgia gold mine thief

An armed suspect robbed a gold mine in Georgia while terrifying employees working at the time. Now, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the robbery earlier this month.

Brianna Weaver, the daughter of Tammy and Tony Ray who own the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega, told McClatchy News she was working on Feb. 3, the day of the robbery.

Weaver said she was getting ready to box up jewelry at the end of the work day when a man came into the store and locked the doors behind him. He had a firearm, according to police.

“He is yelling ‘this is a robbery!’ He has his gun out, he has his duffel bag,” Weaver said. “He said ‘Do what I say and you won’t get hurt.’”

The man first slide trays of jewelry into his bag, then he stole money from the register and two employees’ cell phones. In total, he got away with at least $100,000 worth of goods, Weaver said.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office described the robber in a news release as a “male, 5’7 to 5’10’, weighing approximately 225 pounds, wearing a black Cincinnati Bengals’ jacket, ball cap, black mask, light colored blue jeans and black boots.”

Before leaving, Weaver said the man threatened them, “He says ‘if any of you come after me, my buddy will kill you.’”

Weaver said the incident lasted just a few minutes. “But it was the longest three minutes of my life,” she added.

On Feb. 8, the sheriff’s office offered a $1,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the Crisson Gold Mine armed robbery,” Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard wrote on Facebook

On Feb. 15, the reward increased to $10,000 after friends and family donated the money.

“We just hope that he is caught because he is definitely a danger,” Weaver said.

The Crisson Gold Mine calls itself the “oldest mining establishment” in North Georgia open to the public. The mine teaches visitors how to pan for gold and gemstones, sells jewelry and offers mining equipment. It has been open to the public for more than 50 years, the site states.

