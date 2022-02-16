Largest rogue wave ever observed swelled off coast of British Columbia

Denise Chow
·2 min read

An enormous, 58-foot-tall swell that crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada, in November 2020 has been confirmed as the largest "rogue" wave ever recorded, according to new research.

The monster wave, which struck off the coast of Vancouver Island, reached a height roughly equivalent to a four-story building, scientists said. Characteristics of the wave were detailed in a study published Feb. 2 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Rogue waves are unusually large swells that occur in open water and grow to more than double the height of other waves in their vicinity. These unpredictable and seemingly random events are sometimes known as "freak" or "killer" waves, and not much is known about how they form.

Johannes Gemmrich, a research scientist at the University of Victoria and the lead author of the study, said that proportional to surrounding waves, the 2020 event was "likely the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded."

"Only a few rogue waves in high sea states have been observed directly, and nothing of this magnitude," he said in a statement. "The probability of such an event occurring is once in 1,300 years."

A video simulation of the MarineLabs buoy and mooring around the time of the record-setting rogue wave recorded off Ucluelet, British Columbia. (Courtesy MarineLabs Data Systems)
A video simulation of the MarineLabs buoy and mooring around the time of the record-setting rogue wave recorded off Ucluelet, British Columbia. (Courtesy MarineLabs Data Systems)

The huge swell was picked up by sensors on a buoy located a little over 4 miles away from Ucluelet, on the western coast of Vancouver Island.

For centuries, rogue waves were thought to be nautical myths, dismissed as exaggerated accounts cooked up by mariners on the high seas. In recent decades, however, scientists were able to confirm the existence of rogue waves, though they are still difficult to observe and measure.

The first recorded rogue wave occurred off the coast of Norway in 1995. That event, known as the "Draupner wave," reached a height of nearly 84 feet, twice the size of its surrounding waves. Though the 1995 rogue wave was taller overall than the one measured off Ucluelet, the record-breaking 2020 event was nearly three times the size of other waves around it, the researchers said.

Studying rogue waves could help scientists better understand the forces behind them, and their potential impacts, said Scott Beatty, CEO of MarineLabs, a research company that operates a network of marine sensors and buoys around North America, including the one that recorded the Ucluelet wave.

"The unpredictability of rogue waves, and the sheer power of these 'walls of water' can make them incredibly dangerous to marine operations and the public," he said in a statement.

Beatty added that being able to track and analyze these unusual events will improve maritime safety and help protect coastal communities.

"The potential of predicting rogue waves remains an open question," he said, "but our data is helping to better understand when, where and how rogue waves form, and the risks that they pose."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remembering Abby Williams and Libby German: A look at the Delphi murders 5 years later

    It was February 13, 2017 when 13-year-old Abby Williams and her best friend, 14-year-old Libby German, went on a walk on Delphi’s historic trails. A family member was on their way to pick the girls up but couldn’t get a hold of Libby.

  • Mothers ‘relinquish’ fear after judge affirms pregnant Idahoans’ right to a living will

    “Pregnant people and parents as it is they have enough to think about right now,” Gaona Lincoln said. “That shouldn’t have been one of them.”

  • AP Top Stories February 16 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday February 16th: US wants proof of Russian troop withdrawal; Arizona senate votes for anti-abortion measure; 2 Houston-area deputies wounded in shootout; Family of cinematographer killed on movie set sues Alec Baldwin.

  • Rapid sea level rise by 2050 'will happen no matter what,' NOAA warns

    Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to NOAA.

  • A Superhero Trainer Explained How to Resolve Muscle Soreness

    Don Saladino, a trainer who has worked with Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan, explains how to treat and avoid muscle soreness in a new YouTube video.

  • Watch an Engine Run on Gasoline, Diesel at the Same Time

    The YouTube channel Garage 54 makes an engine run on gasoline and diesel fuel at the same time.

  • Djokovic said he would rather skip French Open and Wimbledon than get vaccinated

    If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • This Baby Ghost Shark Is Equally Adorable and Terrifying

    NIWA scientists found a very rare baby ghost shark off the eastern coast of New Zealand's South Island, and it is very spooky. The post This Baby Ghost Shark Is Equally Adorable and Terrifying appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Plane with 8 aboard crashes off North Carolina

    Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean the Outer Banks on Sunday and left behind multiple debris fields. A county sheriff says one body has been found. (Feb. 15)

  • Pardoned Kushner pal pleads guilty to cyberstalking charges

    A former newspaper editor who received a pardon from former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Wednesday to state cyberstalking charges in New York in a deal that could eventually see the case dropped. Manhattan prosecutors said they will withdraw Ken Kurson’s misdemeanor counts of attempted computer trespass and attempted eavesdropping in a year if he performs 100 hours of community service and stays out of trouble. Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged in August with hacking his wife’s online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015.

  • Internet Horror Legend Sees Incredible Reimagining After Over A Decade Of Tensions

    The SCP Foundation—the grassroots, collaborative, creepypasta-adjacent writing project that largely inspired 2019 third-person shooter Control—recently removed the image associated with its first and most popular entry, prompting artists to reimagine the monster at the center of one of the internet’s favorite horror stories.

  • Investigation: Ryan Zinke misused position as interior secretary

    Federal investigators are accusing former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of misusing his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown, and then lying to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

  • These 8 Items Are More Expensive at the Dollar Store

    Items from dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar seem like they would be the cheapest option because of the name of the store, but that's not always the case. First of all,...

  • US west ‘megadrought’ is worst in at least 1,200 years, new study says

    Human-caused climate change significant driver of destructive conditions as even drier decades lie ahead, researchers say Houseboats are moored on Lake Oroville reservoir during the California drought emergency in Oroville, California, on 25 May 2021. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images The American west has spent the last two decades in what scientists are now saying is the most extreme megadrought in at least 1,200 years. In a new study, published on Monday, researchers also noted th

  • 25 Times Hollywood Thought It Was Completely Appropriate To Cast A Teenager And An Adult As Love Interests

    I need to speak to the casting director of A Cinderella Story.View Entire Post ›

  • Linda Evangelista Shared Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

    Following her revelation of a botched CoolSculpting experience, Linda Evangelista has now shared photos of her results.

  • More data on Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' donors leaked -website

    WASHINGTON/TORONTO (Reuters) -The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform GiveSendGo relating to the Canadian movement of people opposed to pandemic health measures, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates. On Sunday, the DDoS website, which is devoted to disseminating leaked data, said it was releasing donor information relating to the "Freedom Convoy 2022" campaign, which raised more than $2 million in donations. It includes funds raised from several Canadian business owners.

  • Dog or coyote? Mysterious escaped animal finally identified in Pennsylvania

    The animal escaped from its rehabilitation center after DNA sampling was conducted.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics