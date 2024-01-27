What is the largest state park in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is known for its natural beauty. From rivers to mountains to large lakes, the state has many natural features that many people love.

There are multiple state parks that residents can visit for a day outdoors, but one of these parks in the state is the biggest.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Pymatuning State Park is the largest state park in the Commonwealth coming in at 16,892 acres. Located in Crawford County, three-quarters of the park is in Pennsylvania and one-quarter of it is in Ohio.

The state’s largest lake, the Pymatuing Reservoir is the largest lake in the commonwealth at 17,088 acres. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission operates a fish hatchery at the park and the park also features many wildlife viewing areas.

What is the largest lake entirely in Pennsylvania?

The park is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset and features activities for boaters, hunters, and swimmers.

For sightseers, the Linesville Spillway is one of the best-known locations for sightseeing. According to the DCNR, the fish are so plentiful that “ducks walk on the fishes’ backs” to compete for the fish food tossed in by visitors.

More information about the Pymatuning State Park can be found here.

