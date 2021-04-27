Largo 19-year-old killed two women in knife attack, police say

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

LARGO — A 19-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women, police say.

Sage Curry was discovered by a neighbor near the scene of an attack in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue NW about 1:53 a.m. Monday, according to Largo police. He told the neighbor he was injured and needed help.

When officers arrived, they said that inside a residence they found two women dead on the floor.

Curry was read his rights, according to police, and told officers he followed one of the women home, entered the residence through a window and said he attacked the two women “with the sharpest kitchen knife he could find,” an officer wrote in the arrest report.

The 19-year-old said he repeatedly stabbed one woman in the chest while she was asleep, according to arrest reports, and stabbed another woman multiple times in the face and neck.

He used a butcher knife, police said.

The arrest reports do not say whether Curry knew the women, what led to the slayings or how he came to be injured. The reports indicate that mental health issues may have played a role in the case, but not alcohol or drugs.

Largo police did not release the names of the women who were killed or any other details about the case. A Largo police spokesperson on Tuesday was attempting to answer questions about the case from the Tampa Bay Times.

Curry, of Largo, was also arrested on a charge of armed robbery. There are no records of previous arrests in Pinellas County.

He was booked into the county jail about 6:39 p.m. and was being held there Tuesday without bail.

