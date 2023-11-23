Largo dancers perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of dancers in Pinellas County went on the trip of a lifetime.

“From the Tutterow Dance academy from Largo, Florida, performing on the big stage today at the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Idi Isong, one of the dancers’ moms.

Parents like Isong woke before the sun rose over the Big Apple to ensure a front row seat to see their girls perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We’ve been here since 4:30,” Isong said. “We got prime seats waiting to see our Tutterow dancers.”

The Spirit of America Dance Stars were teenage dancers from across the country.

12 of those talented dancers are from Largo’s Tutterow Dance Academy.

From rehearsals late Wednesday night in New York City, to learning the choreography right here at home, it was a moment they worked hard for.

“I’ve watched it ever since I was little,” 18-year-old dancer Grace Sanders said. “I’ve always loved watching the Rockettes.”

We caught up with the dancers before their big trip.

Sanders said for her and her family, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV is a beloved tradition, one that’s coming to life this Thanksgiving.

“I never thought I’d be breathing any of the same air as the Rockettes, but I don’t know to be able to share the stage with them on that little green mat is gong to be really cool,” she said.

Both sanders and 18-year-old Myah Caufman are seniors.

They told 8 On Your Side, for them, this experience is a little more sentimental.

It was one of their last big performances for Tutterow dance academy.

“I’m so excited to just go and be with all my friends and just get those memories before we graduate and go our separate ways,” Caufman said.

