Largo lawyer missing under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ reports say

A Pinellas County attorney is missing “under suspicious circumstances,” according to the Largo Police Department and social media posts.

Largo police issued a four-sentence media release on Friday afternoon that said Steven Cozzi, 41, was last seen on Tuesday and that an investigation into his disappearance was “active and ongoing.”

“The Largo Police Department is investigating a missing person’s case for Steven Cozzi under suspicious circumstances,” the news release states.

Police declined to release any other information.

Cozzi is an attorney, according to posts on Facebook from family members. He works for Blanchard Law P.A. located at 1501 S Belcher Road. The report said he was last seen at the office on Tuesday.

WFLA-Ch. 8 reported that Managing Partner Jake Blanchard told the station that people at the office saw Cozzi enter a men’s restroom on Tuesday. That was the last anyone in the office saw of him, the report stated.

Employees told WFLA that soon after Cozzi had gone into the bathroom, they saw blood and smelled bleach in the restroom, but did not see Cozzi.

“Blanchard said (Cozzi) never returned to his desk and his phone, wallet and car keys remained on his desk,” the WFLA story states.

Cozzi’s family members posted messages on Facebook asking anyone with information to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

Cozzi was expected to appear at a court hearing Friday, but did not appear, WFLA reported.