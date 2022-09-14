Largo man accused of stealing tuition payments from private Tampa school

A Largo man has been indicted in connection to money stolen from tuition payments from a private school in Tampa where he worked, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

According to court documents, James John Melis, 52, emailed the parents of students at the school and requested their tuition payments, which they sent to a PayPal account associated with the school. The school is not named in court documents or a news release sent from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.

The indictment accuses Melis of transferring money from the school’s PayPal account into his own personal bank account. He went on to spend the stolen money on vacations, jewelry and luxury items, according to court documents.

Court documents show Melis wired $977.70 from the school’s account into his own account on Oct. 20, 2017; $488.77 on Nov. 10, 2017; $756.67 on Nov. 30, 2017; and $488.70 on Dec. 5, 2017.

The DOJ also says Melis used other people’s identities when filling out mortgage loan applications to make it appear as if he was qualified for the loans. He provided Social Security numbers and birthdates that were not his own, forged signatures and lied that he hadn’t filed for bankruptcy within seven years of the applications, according to court documents.

As part of the mortgage origination fraud scheme, authorities say he also prepared and submitted fake IRS income tax returns, as well as “fictitious satisfactions of mortgages falsely representing that his properties had equity, and lease agreements falsely showing he received substantial rental income,” the news release said.

As a result, Melis received a loan of $438,200 in 2018 and a loan of $684,000 in 2019, federal authorities said.

In total, Melis is accused of taking $1.1 million.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud, up to 30 years for each of two counts of bank fraud and two years for each of three counts of identity theft.