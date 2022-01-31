Largo man angered by noise shot at tree trimmer in cherry picker, police say

A Largo man upset by noise outside his residence shot at a tree trimmer in a cherry picker, police said.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 20th Street NW. Police said Warren Coburn, 67, was “angry over noise created by the tree trimmers and passing traffic,” an arrest report states.

Coburn approached the landscaping company working next door “threatening to shoot and kill the crew,” reports state. He later fired a gun at least two times at a person in a cherry picker, reports state.

Coburn was arrested on an attempted murder charge. No other details were released.

Coburn was being held without bail Monday, court records show.