Largo man arrested on animal cruelty, child neglect charges; 33 dogs seized

LARGO — Investigators seized 33 pit bulls from a Largo man Saturday and arrested him on animal cruelty and child neglect charges, deputies said.

The investigation started about 10:20 a.m., after deputies received a call about barking dogs at the residence at 12843 119th St. N, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and found 38-year-old Terrell Coley in the home’s backyard, which contained many handmade wood kennels and more than 30 pit bull terriers of varying age, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and found dog-fighting equipment, guns, ammunition and cocaine inside the home, deputies said.

Deputies also discovered that Coley was caring for two children, both younger than 14, without food or supplies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas County Animal Services assisted in the investigation and seized the 33 dogs. Four of the animals were injured, deputies said.

Coley was arrested on more than three dozen charges including felony child neglect, aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty, cocaine possession and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and was being held in lieu of $157,000 bail, records show.