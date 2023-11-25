Largo man arrested and charged in death of his brother

Largo police officers arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder on Saturday, the police department said.

Police officers showed up after midnight to Joshua Brinkley’s home on Third Street Northwest in Largo after acquaintances reported “concerning statements” to police, the department said.

Police said they saw Brinkley leaving his home, and when he spotted the officers, he got out of his car with his hands up and told them, “I just killed my brother in my house.”

Officers then found a dead man in his home with gunshot wounds, the release said. Police did not release the name of the victim citing Marsy’s Law.

Brinkley, 41, was arrested and taken to the Largo Police Department where he kicked a deputy, the police department said. He was then moved to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.