Largo man charged with murdering 2 in Pinellas Park shooting

A 30-year-old Largo man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting in Pinellas Park late Saturday, police said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 41st Street N, according to a news release.

Police found one man dead at the scene. Officials identified him as John Luke Jr., 35. Another man, 42-year-old Brian Mikell, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Austin Skonecki, 30, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident, police said.

The victims and Skonecki were “acquainted with each other” prior to the shooting, according to the news release, and there is no threat to the public, police said. Detectives are still investigating the case.