Largo man faces animal cruelty charge after speeding up, running over duck

LARGO — A 43-year-old Largo man faces a felony animal cruelty charge after he was accused of running over and killing a duck with his truck.

Largo Police arrested Efren Lopez-Perez at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon after he was accused of intentionally running over the bird.

An arrest report said Lopez-Perez was driving his truck within the park when he hit and killed the bird instantly. A witness told police the driver sped up before hitting the duck and the driver failed to stop after the impact.

Lopez-Perez acknowledged to police that he struck the bird, according to an arrest report. He was released from the Pinellas County Jail Friday night after posting $5,000 bail.