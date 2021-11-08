Largo man with rifle and shot by cops is in stable, apologizes, police say

LARGO — A Largo man is in stable condition at a hospital after he was shot Saturday by Largo police when he refused their orders to drop a rifle and pointed it at them instead, police said.

James Roesler, 58, later told investigators, “what I did was stupid,” and, “the officers did what they had to do,” according to a news release Monday from the Largo Police Department.

Police responded to about 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a call about a man who was damaging his girlfriend’s car and fighting with neighbors, police said. As they headed to the scene, on the 12000 block of 144th Avenue North, officers heard from dispatchers that the man may have a firearm and that a neighbor heard a shot fired.

They arrived to find Roesler armed with a .308 rifle. Ordered to drop it, he said no and pointed it at three officers — Ryan Kennedy, David Neverline and Thomas Dziamba, police said.

The officers fired their weapons, injuring Roesler. He was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured.

He was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a person 65 or older and criminal mischief.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Two other Largo police officers, Charles Flowers and Neritan Hisa, were involved in a crash while responding to the same call. They were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.