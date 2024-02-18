Largo murder suspect killed father, uncle, deputies say

The Largo man arrested Saturday on two counts of first degree murder killed his father and his uncle a day earlier, deputies said Sunday.

James McKinley Barber Jr., 28, fatally shot his father James Barber Sr., 61, and James Sr.’s brother, Wesley Barber, 62, on Friday, according to an update released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 7981 Smoketree Court in unincorporated Largo to check on James Barber Sr. and Wesley Barber after family members became worried when they didn’t show up for a family vacation and didn’t answer their phones, according to the news release. Wesley Barber lives in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and was visiting his brother prior to the vacation.

The family became more worried when they went to James Sr.’s home on Smoketree Court and saw his vehicle in the driveway with the truck open. Family members told deputies they were also worried because of James Jr.’s mental health history and because there was a gun in the house, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood coming from under the front door of the home. Deputies entered the house and found James Sr. and Wesley dead. Both had been shot multiple times.

Detectives found surveillance camera audio that captured the shootings. At about 6:07 a.m., multiple gunshots can be heard and then, according to the sheriff’s office, James Jr. can be heard yelling, “F—k you. F—k you. Dead ass don’t give a f—k, bro.”

James Jr. left the house before deputies arrived. He was arrested in Tampa on Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder. He was being held in the Hillsborough County jail without bond on Sunday while awaiting transfer to Pinellas County.

