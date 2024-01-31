Largo PD charges man involved in Amber Alert with murder of child's mother

A domestic battery of two people in Clearwater started a chain of events that included the murder of a woman, a missing 8-year-old daughter, an Amber Alert, and eventually an arrest in Largo. Clearwater Police said Renato Muhaj, 34, was involved in a domestic dispute around 2:45 a.m. Monday. CPD said Muhaj battered both of his parents and took away their cell phones to prevent them from calling 911 for help. As Clearwater Police were investigating, they requested a welfare check from Largo Police for Suela Salij, 32, with whom Muhaj shared an 8-year-old child, Alessia.

