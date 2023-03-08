Is Largo Physical Vanadium (CVE:VAND) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Largo Physical Vanadium (CVE:VAND) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Largo Physical Vanadium's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at July 2022, Largo Physical Vanadium had cash of CA$396k and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$487k over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from July 2022 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Largo Physical Vanadium To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Largo Physical Vanadium's cash burn of CA$487k is about 1.4% of its CA$34m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Largo Physical Vanadium's Cash Burn?

Because Largo Physical Vanadium is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap gave us comfort. To be frank most cash burning companies are relatively risky, but this one seems safer than most, in our view. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Largo Physical Vanadium (of which 3 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

