Largo preschool teacher arrested on child abuse charge

LARGO — A preschool teacher just six days on the job faces a child abuse charge for her handling of a 2-year-old child in her care, deputies said.

Deputies on Monday arrested Rebecca Bird, 62, who was working as a teacher at Aldersgate Christian Learning Center when she forcefully grabbed the child several times, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. and In another incident, Bird caused the child to fall to the ground, deputies said.

The incidents were captured on surveillance video and the school fired Bird on Monday after reviewing the video. She started the job last Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bird was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released Tuesday after posting $5,000 bail, records show.

Deputies do not believe there are other victims.