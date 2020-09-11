/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - Minister of Health to announce federal funding to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto/

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding to the City of Toronto to support its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among city residents. The Minister will be joined by Toronto Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Announcement is by Webex only.

Media questions will be taken immediately following the announcement.

Date

Friday, September 11, 2020

Time

9:15 A.M. (EDT)

Location

Podium Roof

Toronto City Hall

100 Queen Street West

To encourage and maintain physical distancing, media can join online through Webex starting at 9:15 A.M. with meeting number 803530716 or https://toronto.webex.com/meet/digital. Global News will provide pool coverage and distribute at Toronto TOC or Dejero Multipoint as part of the Network COVID pools distribution plan. For further information on this option, contact Global Resources at 416-446-5400 or feeds@globalnews.ca.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/11/c7388.html