Largo ‘road rage’ incident leads to stabbing, police say

A 25-year-old man stabbed another man in the neck Tuesday after a road rage incident escalated, according to a media release from the Largo Police Department.

An unnamed man was in one vehicle and Andrew Armer and a juvenile girl were in another vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard when the incident that led up to the stabbing occurred, police said. The circumstances of the dispute were not immediately clear, according to Megan Santo, a spokesperson from the Largo Police Department.

After the incident, the man stopped at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2695 Roosevelt Boulevard Suite 6 in Clearwater, and purchased a smoothie. When he left the business, he found “the other half of the road rage incident prepared to confront him,” the release said.

The girl screamed at the man, then spat at him, the release said. The man dumped his smoothie on the girl, who again spat on him. The dispute escalated further when Armer exited his vehicle and stabbed the man in the neck, according to police.

After he was stabbed, the man went back into the store and collapsed at the front counter, the release said, while Armer and the girl fled in their vehicle.

Two Largo police officers in the area stopped the suspects’ vehicle and arrested Armer and the girl, according to police.

Armer is facing an aggravated battery charge, while the girl is facing a simple battery charge, the release said.

After receiving first aid at the scene, the man was taken to Bayfront Medical Center to be treated for a two-inch laceration on his neck, police said. He was listed in stable condition around 4:30 p.m.

