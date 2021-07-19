Largo teen gets 5 years probation in Intracoastal boating death

CLEARWATER — A 17-year-old Largo boy was sentenced today to five years probation in the death of a girl who was thrown from a boat during a crash along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Gavin Johnston also was ordered to perform 300 hours of community service, write a letter of apology and refrain from driving a water vehicle in the death of 16-year-old Rachel Herring, one of seven teens aboard a boat Johnston was driving when he hit a channel marker Nov. 1.

Johnston was charged as an adult in the case and faced up to 15 years in prison, but his age was expected to be a factor in the punishment.

“I would say I agree with the sentencing,” Steve Page, a spokesman for Herring’s family, said after the sentencing. “There’s no sentence that fits, it’s a very difficult situation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.