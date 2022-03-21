Largo woman arrested on murder charge in fentanyl overdose death

A Largo woman has been arrested after deputies said she gave fentanyl to another woman who fatally overdosed in May.

Grace O’Reilly, 33, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge and booked in the Pinellas County jail on Friday.

Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said she met up with 29-year-old Lyndsie Tate at a Sleep Inn in Clearwater on May 29. Tate had been working at the hotel as part of a Florida Department of Corrections work release program and came into work about 6:45 a.m. that day, according to court documents.

According to court documents, O’Reilly left the Dusk 2 Dawn after hours club next to the hotel just after 7 a.m. that day. Investigators identified her on the club’s video footage by her license plate and comparing her image to her driver’s license photo.

Video surveillance from the hotel showed O’Reilly and Tate meeting by a tree line that separated the Sleep Inn from a business next door, deputies said. After the two interacted, Tate returned to the hotel and went into the lobby bathroom.

Tate was later found unresponsive in the bathroom by a general manager, who called 911, court documents said. She was found with a spoon, syringe and small plastic baggie filled with white powder, deputies said. She was taken to Northside Hospital, where she was declared dead on May 30.

O’Reilly was arrested on an unrelated offense in October, court documents said. While she was in custody, detectives interviewed her about Tate’s death. O’Reilly initially denied selling narcotics to Tate, but confessed after viewing the video footage, court documents said.

Investigators said the white powder found with Tate last May tested positive for fentanyl and tramadol, a synthetic opioid. An autopsy confirmed that Tate had died of a fentanyl overdose. The drug has been driving a wave of overdoses, both nationally and locally.

O’Reilly was being held in the Pinellas County Jail Monday without bail.