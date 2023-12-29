Larimer County child protection services worker arrested on 99 charges of fraud, forgery

A former Larimer County child protection services employee has been arrested on multiple allegations that she falsified documents, submitted fraudulent reimbursement requests and committed other crimes related to her job.

The woman was hired by the Larimer County Department of Human Services in April 2022 and started working as a child protection services caseworker in October 2022 following the completion of her training. Supervisors were flagged to some performance concerns this summer and began reviewing her cases more closely, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The woman was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8 and resigned on Sept. 15.

An internal review revealed inconsistencies in the woman's official documentation, "including falsified case reports and requests for reimbursement for local travel that never happened," according to the sheriff's office news release.

This information was reported to the sheriff's office, which then opened a criminal investigation. That investigation resulted in the woman, 45-year-old Sandra Spraker of Wellington, being charged with 99 crimes related to her employment with the human services department, including:

10 counts of attempt to influence a public servant, a Class 4 felony

29 counts of forgery of a government-issued document, a Class 5 felony

One count of embezzlement of public property, a Class 5 felony

29 counts of official misconduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor

29 counts of abuse of public records, a Class 2 misdemeanor

One count of petty theft

Larimer County Human Services Director Heather O'Hayre credited the human services department's internal processes and procedures with uncovering these allegations of wrongdoing, according to the news release.

“We have over 150 caseworkers working diligently to serve families in Larimer County, and this is the first case of its kind in Larimer County Human Services," O'Hayre said in a statement in the news release. "We are continuing to tighten our processes and procedures to make sure this does not happen again.”

Spraker was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Friday and issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

