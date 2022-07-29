Larimer County deputies searching for teen suspect in Thursday's west Fort Collins shooting

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who they believe shot and injured a man in west Fort Collins Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside a home in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. They found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown as of Thursday night.

Traffic was blocked on Overland Trail between Laporte Avenue and Mulberry Street for about 90 minutes, but the area reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suspect knew the victim. The sheriff's office described the suspect as a white male; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The teen suspect, Teagan Pixley-Johnson of Fort Collins, is wanted on allegations of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to the news release.

Investigators say the teen is armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 and do not approach.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that has not already spoken to investigators can call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or share a tip anonymously through Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County deputies searching for teen suspect in Fort Collins shooting