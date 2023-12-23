Larimer County deputy justified in shooting at kidnapping suspect, despite injuring victim

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot at a Weld County kidnapping suspect during a pursuit through Fort Collins in November was legally justified in his use of force, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin concluded.

McLaughlin issued his decision in a letter Friday at the conclusion of the Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the case.

Investigators say a man suspected in a Weld County kidnapping on Nov. 2, later identified as Sire Nolasco, was located in west Fort Collins early the following morning, but when law enforcement tried to stop him in his vehicle the man fled, leading law enforcement "on a lengthy and winding pursuit through the city,” McLaughlin wrote in his decision letter.

Law enforcement pursued the suspect from the City Park area south on Shields Street, and then east on Horsetooth Road. At the Horsetooth Road and College Avenue intersection, Larimer County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Plummer put down tire spikes in an attempt to stop the driver.

The driver avoided the tire spikes and drove straight at Plummer, who then shot multiple times at the oncoming vehicle, McLaughlin said in his letter. Plummer told CIRT investigators the vehicle barely missed hitting him.

Investigators say Nolasco then started traveling westbound on Horsetooth Road. The two passengers in the vehicle — the kidnapping victim and an acquaintance who had asked for a ride earlier that night — told the man they wanted to get out of the car, and they were let out at the Shields Street intersection.

The female passenger was injured by a bullet fragment from Plummer's gunfire, “likely after it fractured and ricocheted going through the vehicle," McLaughlin said the medical evidence showed. When investigators asked how she got hurt, she told them, “Sire was going to run over the cop and the cop started shooting and it got me,” according to McLaughlin’s letter.

The woman told investigators she left a Greeley store that night with Nolasco against her will. Surveillance footage of the alleged kidnapping in Greeley obtained by Larimer County investigators “clearly indicated (the female victim) was in danger,” McLaughlin said in his decision letter.

The second passenger was a man who lived with the female victim's brother in Fort Collins and had asked for a ride somewhere that night. He was arrested on outstanding warrants but was not charged for anything relating to this incident.

After letting out both passengers, investigators say Nolasco continued north on Shields Street to Rocky Mountain Street near Rocky Mountain High School, where deputies deployed another set of tire spikes. Nolasco’s vehicle crashed in this area and he had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. He was not injured by gunfire, according to McLaughlin’s letter.

McLaughlin said traffic cameras and police body camera footage showed Nolasco driving recklessly multiple times, including traveling at excessive speeds and driving on the wrong side of the road throughout the pursuit.

In looking at the totality of the evidence, McLaughlin said Plummer was justified in shooting at the oncoming vehicle in this case, despite injuring the victim.

"While it is incredibly unfortunate that the person law enforcement was trying to protect was injured by gunfire during the incident, the evidence shows officers acted reasonably and with the intent to protect both (the woman) and the community at large," McLaughlin wrote in his decision letter, noting that the woman's injuries were not life-threatening and are not expected to cause lasting damage.

Nolasco is facing multiple charges in Larimer County connected to this incident, including attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, vehicular eluding and two counts of reckless endangerment. Nolasco was also charged with kidnapping in Weld County

At the time of this incident, Nolasco was out on bond in a prior Weld County kidnapping and attempted murder case stemming from a September incident, according to McLaughlin's letter. That case remains open. He also had a protection order out against him, with the female victim named as the protected individual.

Nolasco is next scheduled to appear in Larimer County court on Jan. 4.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multiagency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County deputy justified in shooting at Weld County kidnapping suspect