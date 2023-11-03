Larimer County deputy shot at vehicle during early morning pursuit through Fort Collins

A Larimer County sheriff's deputy shot at a vehicle during a pursuit in west Fort Collins early Friday morning while investigating a possible kidnapping out of Weld County.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, Fort Collins Police Services received information about a vehicle associated with a possible kidnapping out of Weld County, and police sent a notice to other area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for that vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle matching that description near the intersection of Shields and Elizabeth streets in west Fort Collins about 12:50 a.m. Friday. Deputies activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled south on Shields Street, the sheriff's office said in the release.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles through west Fort Collins, and shortly after 1 a.m. a deputy deployed tire spikes at the intersection of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Horsetooth Road, drove at the deputy, who then fired his weapon at the driver, the sheriff's office said in the news release.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove off westbound on Horsetooth Road and stopped at the Shields Street intersection, at which point a man and a woman exited the vehicle before the vehicle drove away. The man ran from the area but was arrested a short time later, according to the news release. The woman stayed on the scene, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries and has since been released.

The sheriff's office did not say whether the woman was the person identified by Weld County as the kidnapping victim. None of the parties involved were identified by police Friday morning.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle, which continued north from Shields Street. Deputies deployed tire spikes again, this time at Shields Street and Davidson Drive, just south of the Drake Road intersection. The driver swerved in an apparent attempt to avoid the spikes but crashed. The man driving the vehicle was removed and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries sustained in the crash, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office did not say if any of the three people in the vehicle were injured by the shots fired by the deputy. They also did not specify what the two men have been or will be criminally charged with.

No bystanders or law enforcement officers were injured during this pursuit.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate this case, and Fort Collins Police Services will be leading the investigation.

Sections of Horsetooth and Shields remained closed Friday morning while the investigation continued.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multiagency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail. The district attorney's office recently expanded what CIRT can be consulted or activated for in an effort to take a broader look at a range of use of force cases, not just police shootings.

There were 10 full CIRT investigations in 2022 and dozens of consultations, according to the district attorney's office.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

