Larimer County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

A Larimer County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The 44-year-old man was found around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday by a jail deputy conducting routine status checks, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

Jail medical staff and additional deputies responded and successfully resuscitated the man, who was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The man was the only inmate in the cell, according to the sheriff's office.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death at a later time.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office was consulted and decided not to activate the Critical Incident Response Team to investigate this case, a sheriff's office spokesperson told the Coloradoan.

CIRT is a multi-agency team under the district attorney's office that investigates shootings and other cases involving law enforcement that result in serious injury or death. Previous in-custody deaths have been investigated through the CIRT process.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell